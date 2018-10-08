Princess Shyngle goes naked says she’s dripping in melanin

news

Princess Shyngle aka Tapoli princess keeps dropping hints that she’s really serious about finding a rich man to take care of her.

Since her interview on the DelayShow where she made known her intentions to settle with a man who can take care of her, she has been subtly not subtly showing off her assets.

The latest video she posted leaves very little to the imagination of her would-be suitor. Draped in a sheer nude lace two-piece bikini, she sure looks like a tall caramel bar.

Accessorised with glistering hanging gold pieces just confirms her Gambia royalty, she is indeed a princess.

Caution: binge-watching could lead to lustful tendencies and libido overdrive.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: