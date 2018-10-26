Pulse.com.gh logo
5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC President

Many are wondering who Kelvin Sah is. Here are 5 things to know about him.

  • Published:
play

The Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kelvin Sah has been in the news in recent times.

This is because as he has led the students to protest against what they said is the brutalisation and oppression of students by the authorities of the school.

READ ALSO:

1. He is a PERSCOBA (Old student of St Peters Senior High School)

His second-cycle education was in one of the best Catholic schools in Ghana. St. Peters Boys Senior High School, a Roman Catholic boy’s senior high school in Nkwatia-Eastern Region of Ghana.

2. He was the President of the College of Engineering, KNUST.

Before he became SRC President, he won the 2017 College of Engineering elections.

3. Kelvin Sah is A Fellow

Kelvin Sah is affiliated to the University Hall of KNUST. The hall is popularly referred to as Katanga. The affiliates are called Katangees.

4. Kelvin Sah polled 36.72% to win the SRC presidency

Kelvin Sah and his running mate polled total votes of 4,524 (36.72%). His running mate (now Vice President) was Enoch Kwarteng.

5. His favourite quote is from Philippians 4:13

Philippians 4:13 states that “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

