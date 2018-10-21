The woman, who's last born is in form three in the Jachie Pramso Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, is unperturbed about her age and schooling.
In a viral video, the woman, who is probably a grandmother, said she has 10 children and her last born will be completing secondary school next year.
She also revealed that her husband is a teacher who has gone through the ranks to become a headmaster.
The 60-year-old, who appears to be in a primary school, said her husband often helps her with her homeworks.