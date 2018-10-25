Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back to school

The SRC has been in talks with the school’s management and have reached some decisions.

  • Published:
KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal play

KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal

On Monday (October 22, 2018) the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) demonstrated against school authorities over what they say are brutalities and oppression.

The peaceful demonstration turned violent. This led to the Ashanti Regional Security Council asking all students excluding foreign students to go home until further notice.

The SRC has been in talks with the school’s management and have reached the following decisions.

• Return to previous hall/college week celebration schedules. All hall celebrations will be celebrated separately

• Open engagement with students regularly (Have an open forum with students to get to know their concerns). Also, students will be treated with respect and dignity-unnecessary harassment from any quarters in their residential life will be promptly attended to.

• Reverse decisions to consolidate/centralise all student association accounts

• Complete lift of ban on morale

• Accommodate UNITY and UNIVERSITY hall executives. They should be given the respect due them and also recognition to function as constitutionally elected executives

• University management to assure students the happening of student brutality by security personnel will not happen and ensure the safety of students on campus.

• Re-orientation of campus security personnel. Their limits should be well-defined.

• University to provide medical care for affected brutalised students

• That in light of moving forward a reconciliation approach rather than punitive should be adopted. The end goal of the mediation program is to heal the divides involved.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

X
