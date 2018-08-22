Pulse.com.gh logo
Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin


A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has said that some appointments by former President John Mahama led to the defeat of the party in the 2016 elections.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament was speaking to delegates in the Volta Region.

He argued that the NDC had the men to do the job but they were placed at wrong places or agencies.

READ ALSO: New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other ladies win 5 awards

He cited an example that the former Deputy Education Minister in-charge-of Tertiary Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was unfit and not qualified for that post.

“We had very good material in our last government but the placement was wrong. Look at my son-in-law Ablakwa; brilliant handsome young man but he had problems before he got his certificate at Legon. You recall they almost rusticated him.”

play

 

“After he came to do his national service in Parliament and joined politics, he was made a deputy Minister for Education in Charge of Tertiary. [So for] the lecturers, what are you telling them? Some of these decisions affected us a lot,” Mr. Bagbin added.

READ ALSO: Ex-finance minister of Nigeria commends Akufo-Addo for double track system

Meanwhile, the National Organiser of the NDC Kofi Adams has accused Mr. Bagbin of trying to destroy the party.

According to Adams, Bagbin’s “blackmail, [and] destruction” of the NDC which he wants to lead into the 2020 elections “will not wash.”

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi and Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, are among the NDC members who have declared their intention to contest for the slot to lead the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

