Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Akufo-Addo "alarmed" by Mahama's plan to review free SHS


Education Akufo-Addo "alarmed" by Mahama's plan to review free SHS

The ex-president, highly tipped to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries and meet president Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 polls, has said he will review the policy if he is elected president.

  • Published:
play

President Nana AKufo-Addo says he is "alarmed" by comments by ex-president John Mahama that he will review the free Senior High School policy should he win the 2020 polls.

The ex-president, highly tipped to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries and meet president Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 polls, has said he will review the policy if he is elected president.

READ MORE: Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost

"They think they know everything," Mahama said of the posture of the AKufo-Addo administration.

“I am alarmed by this concept of the review," the president told a town hall meeting of Ghanaians in Washington DC without mentioning Mahama's name. "This is because anytime our political opponents try anything of this sort, it leads the policy in question into a coma."

"We all remember the NHIS one-term premium payment review pledge. Not only did the review not materialize, but they also succeeded in degrading the policy," he said.

Ex-president Mahama had earlier called for a stakeholders forum on the implementation of the free SHS programme.

READ MORE: Seth Terkper is now a lecturer at University of Ghana

At one time, he proposed that the bursary system should replace the whole sale free education so that people who have the means to pay be allowed to pay.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Education In Ghana: Mahama says double track system is senseless Education In Ghana Mahama says double track system is senseless
Girl Power: Prof Akosua Dickson appointed first female KNUST Pro VC Girl Power Prof Akosua Dickson appointed first female KNUST Pro VC
Education: ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude test Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude test
Zoomlion: Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost Zoomlion Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost
Hall Conversion Saga: Police armoured vehicle stationed at KNUST for fear of riot Hall Conversion Saga Police armoured vehicle stationed at KNUST for fear of riot
Crime: GHANASS matron caught stealing food stuffs fined GHC17,600 Crime GHANASS matron caught stealing food stuffs fined GHC17,600

Recommended Videos

Mixed Halls: Girls rejected at Kantanga hall Mixed Halls Girls rejected at Kantanga hall
Local News: Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry Local News Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry
Local News: Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion Local News Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion



Top Articles

1 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
2 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track systembullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Education In Ghana Mahama says double track system is senselessbullet
5 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
6 Girl Power Prof Akosua Dickson appointed first female KNUST Pro VCbullet
7 Sad News AkiOla death story: Professor Amponsah dead, Peter...bullet
8 #GirlPower 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard,...bullet
9 Educationist Profile of Anis Haffarbullet
10 Polytechnics in Ghana These are the top 10...bullet

Related Articles

Education In Ghana Mahama says double track system is senseless
Girl Power Prof Akosua Dickson appointed first female KNUST Pro VC
Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude test
Zoomlion Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost
Hall Conversion Saga Police armoured vehicle stationed at KNUST for fear of riot
Crime GHANASS matron caught stealing food stuffs fined GHC17,600
Licensure GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers
Licensure Exams Licensing exams not to frustrate teachers – Akufo-Addo
Life After Politics Seth Terkper is now a lecturer at University of Ghana
Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper appointed lecturer at UGBS

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
3 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Licensure GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Prof Anthony Afful-Broni Professor Anthony Afful-Broni: “Promote the spirit of reconciliation” –Akufo-Addo to new UEW VC
President Akufo-Addo
Licensure Exams Licensing exams not to frustrate teachers – Akufo-Addo
Former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper
Life After Politics Seth Terkper is now a lecturer at University of Ghana
X
Advertisement