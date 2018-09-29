news

President Nana AKufo-Addo says he is "alarmed" by comments by ex-president John Mahama that he will review the free Senior High School policy should he win the 2020 polls.

The ex-president, highly tipped to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries and meet president Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 polls, has said he will review the policy if he is elected president.

"They think they know everything," Mahama said of the posture of the AKufo-Addo administration.

“I am alarmed by this concept of the review," the president told a town hall meeting of Ghanaians in Washington DC without mentioning Mahama's name. "This is because anytime our political opponents try anything of this sort, it leads the policy in question into a coma."

"We all remember the NHIS one-term premium payment review pledge. Not only did the review not materialize, but they also succeeded in degrading the policy," he said.

Ex-president Mahama had earlier called for a stakeholders forum on the implementation of the free SHS programme.

At one time, he proposed that the bursary system should replace the whole sale free education so that people who have the means to pay be allowed to pay.