Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher

The victim sustained life-threatening wounds. He is currently receiving medical treatment at the Akwatia Hospital.

Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend” play

The Akwatia Police in the Eastern Region has arrested a form 2 student of the Akwatia Technical Institute for allegedly stabbing his teacher with scissors.

Reports suggest that the teacher instructed the student to stop loitering about on the school compound after break time.

This angered the student who used scissors to stab the teacher.

Meanwhile, Accra-based Starr FM indicated that the parents of the student have been summoned by the school authorities over the incident.

The Police have since commenced investigations into the incident.

More soon...

