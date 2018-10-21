Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

Angry parents have stormed the KNUST police station in the Ashanti Region to demand the release of their wards.

The students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were arrested for holding a vigil on campus without authorisation.

They were assaulted by the internal security of the university and 11 of them, including an alumnus, were arrested and detained at the KNUST police station.

A parent, who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM, said: “I saw some of the students and you could see visible marks. I spoke with the Commander that this is what I had seen and I do not think it is good.

"There is a boy who is currently on admission but for his injuries, he would have been in custody by now. They arrested and beat him.”

The university authorities say the organisers of the vigil did not seek for permission.

"When the policy of female students in the halls began, we felt it could disturb the peace. So what we said was hold onto that, if you want to do it seek permission," the university's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that during the vigil, the organisers blocked access to hall residents.