Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards

The students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were arrested for holding a vigil on campus without authorisation.

  • Published:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Angry parents have stormed the KNUST police station in the Ashanti Region to demand the release of their wards.

READ MORE: Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil

The students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were arrested for holding a vigil on campus without authorisation.

They were assaulted by the internal security of the university and 11 of them, including an alumnus, were arrested and detained at the KNUST police station.

A parent, who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM, said: “I saw some of the students and you could see visible marks. I spoke with the Commander that this is what I had seen and I do not think it is good.

"There is a boy who is currently on admission but for his injuries, he would have been in custody by now. They arrested and beat him.”

The university authorities say the organisers of the vigil did not seek for permission.

READ MORE: Young female students create solar oven

"When the policy of female students in the halls began, we felt it could disturb the peace. So what we said was hold onto that, if you want to do it seek permission," the university's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that during the vigil, the organisers blocked access to hall residents.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil
Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress
Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor

Recommended Videos

Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payrollbullet
2 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
3 Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistressbullet
4 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
5 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
6 Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacherbullet
7 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by...bullet
8 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding...bullet
9 Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand...bullet
10 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil
Young female students create solar oven
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress
Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
File Photo
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
X
Advertisement