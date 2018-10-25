Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today

news

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to meet the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah Universtiy of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Obiri-Danso and other stakeholders today (Thursday, October 25, 2018) over last Monday’s violent student protest on campus.

The Asantehene, who is also the Chancellor of the University will be given details on what led to the students’ riot and possibly find solutions to it.

Meanwhile, the Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI, who was delegated by Otumfuo to lead members of the Kumasi Traditional Council to assess the extent of damage caused after the riot called on all parties to remain calm.

He, however, expressed regret over the use of violence by the students to get their grievances addressed.

He further described the happenings at the University as a ‘disgrace to all Ghanaians.’

The Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI, said the Kumasi Traditional Council will liaise with the government and other stakeholders to resolve this issue amicably.

“We want everyone to be patient and exercise restraint as we find a solution to this matter. On Thursday, we’ll hold a meeting with all stakeholders to find a solution to it”

He also urged the public to desist from politicizing the current happenings in the University.

“We are going to learn from the happenings to ensure such violent demonstrations does not occur again,” he added.

The students of KNUST demonstrated on Monday (October 22, 2018) over what they described as oppression and brutalities by the school authorities.

The peaceful demonstration turned chaotic. The students damaged individual and school properties. Subsequently, the school was closed down.

All students except foreign students were asked to go home. The foreign students were however asked to stay behind on campus and subsequently moved into one hall.