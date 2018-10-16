Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor


Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor

The kindergarten and primary one students who are 100 and 110 respectively have no desks thereby forcing them to sit and write on the floor.

  • Published:
play

Most of the pupils at the Balungu-Nabiisi School in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region sit on the bare floor to learn due to lack of desks.

According to the GNA, this is due to the inadequate furniture in the school.

The kindergarten and primary one students who are 100 and 110 respectively have no desks thereby forcing them to sit and write on the floor.

READ ALSO: Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling

According to the enrolment figures in the various classes in the primary section, primary two to six had 81, 96, 88, 80 and 64 pupils respectively with about 28 desks in class thereby, compelling three to four pupils to sit on one desk with others on the floor.

Meanwhile, there are about 80 pupils in JHS one. They all have no desks. But the JHS 2 and 3 pupils have a few forcing them to perch either three or four on one desk.

The headteacher in charge of the Primary School, Thomas Azure Alukuke, said this situation has no positive effect on the development of the children. He added that because they write on the floor, the pupils found it difficult to sit on desks to write whenever they had the opportunity, making them develop poor handwriting and spinal cord problems.

Mr. Joshua Ageezabre, the headteacher in charge of the JHS section also disclosed that they failed to admit about 50 pupils due to the unbearable conditions at the school.

The headteachers further disclosed that the lack of teachers’ accommodation, coupled with the breakdown of the Bongo-Balungu Bridge had affected academic work negatively as teachers’ absenteeism was high during the rainy season.

READ ALSO: GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students

He added that the community had voluntarily given out a piece of land for the construction of the teachers’ accommodation, but the school did not have the resources to build it.

According to the headteachers, all efforts to get the Bongo District Education Directorate, and the Bongo District Assembly to address their challenges had not yielded any positive response.

They, therefore, appealed to other stakeholders to come to their aid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
Honourary Titles: Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor Honourary Titles Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor
School Fees: Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament School Fees Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament
Free SHS: Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama Free SHS Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama

Recommended Videos

Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counsellingbullet
2 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolmentbullet
3 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examinationbullet
4 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
5 School Fees Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lamentbullet
6 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
7 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in...bullet
8 Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex...bullet
9 Employment Opportunity GES to recruit 8,872 staff...bullet
10 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS...bullet

Top Videos

1 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Ghana Teacher Prize Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day
In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape
Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign
University of Development Studies UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers
X
Advertisement