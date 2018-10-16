Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor

news

Most of the pupils at the Balungu-Nabiisi School in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region sit on the bare floor to learn due to lack of desks.

According to the GNA, this is due to the inadequate furniture in the school.

The kindergarten and primary one students who are 100 and 110 respectively have no desks thereby forcing them to sit and write on the floor.

According to the enrolment figures in the various classes in the primary section, primary two to six had 81, 96, 88, 80 and 64 pupils respectively with about 28 desks in class thereby, compelling three to four pupils to sit on one desk with others on the floor.

Meanwhile, there are about 80 pupils in JHS one. They all have no desks. But the JHS 2 and 3 pupils have a few forcing them to perch either three or four on one desk.

The headteacher in charge of the Primary School, Thomas Azure Alukuke, said this situation has no positive effect on the development of the children. He added that because they write on the floor, the pupils found it difficult to sit on desks to write whenever they had the opportunity, making them develop poor handwriting and spinal cord problems.

Mr. Joshua Ageezabre, the headteacher in charge of the JHS section also disclosed that they failed to admit about 50 pupils due to the unbearable conditions at the school.

The headteachers further disclosed that the lack of teachers’ accommodation, coupled with the breakdown of the Bongo-Balungu Bridge had affected academic work negatively as teachers’ absenteeism was high during the rainy season.

He added that the community had voluntarily given out a piece of land for the construction of the teachers’ accommodation, but the school did not have the resources to build it.

According to the headteachers, all efforts to get the Bongo District Education Directorate, and the Bongo District Assembly to address their challenges had not yielded any positive response.

They, therefore, appealed to other stakeholders to come to their aid.