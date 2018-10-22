Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

KNUST has been thrown into mayhem since the dawn of today. Their SRC declared a protest to demonstrate against acts of student brutality.

Unfortunately, the demonstration has taken a terrible turn with students committing acts of vandalism. Properties targeted and destroyed include their newly build administration block. The ultra-modern facility has been reduced to shambles after the demonstrating students paid it a visit.

