Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer

The lawyer who led the suit against the conversion of the University Hall in KNUST, into a mixed-sex hall, Stephen Asante Bekoe, denied claims that the underlying reason for the demonstration is the conversion of the single-sex halls into mixed halls.

  • Published:
play

The lawyer who led the suit against the conversion of the University Hall in KNUST, into a mixed-sex hall, Stephen Asante Bekoe, has said that the school authorities must be blamed for the systematic failure in the institution.

The lawyer who is also an alumnus said the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Obiri Danso should be blamed for the violent protests that occurred in the school on Monday.

In an interview with Citi TV, Mr Asante Bekoe said the protest was due to the unfavourable decisions taken by the management of the school including the VC.

READ ALSO: Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospital

“I blame the Vice-Chancellor, for everything happening now and I must be honest,” he said.

He denied claims that the underlying reason for the demonstration is the conversion of the single-sex halls into mixed halls.

“I saw females as part of the demonstration. So clearly it has got nothing to do with the hall conversion.”

He added that the demonstrations were peaceful until the Vice-Chancellor sent in Police and Military men to disrupt the protests.

READ ALSO: Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus

“It’s becoming too oppressive and suppressive. They started peacefully, all of a sudden buses and armor cars and whatever with policemen and this time soldiers came in. They started firing shots… Both males and females were all involved, but the numbers had blocked the entrance, that was it. They had not touched any property at the time. It was when the policemen and soldiers came in at the instance of the vice-chancellor and they started firing and the students said we will throw our lives on board,” he said.

Meanwhile, due to the development, students, except foreign nationals of the school have been asked to vacate the school premises by midday on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

The school will be closed down indefinitely in the wake of the unrest.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

