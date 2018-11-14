Pulse.com.gh logo
Central University won’t collapse – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Central University Professor Bill Buanar Puplampu said that a university that is going down would not have matriculated over 1000 students for the 2018/19.

  • Published:
Vice Chancellor of Central University; Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu play

Vice Chancellor of Central University; Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu

The Vice-Chancellor of Central University Professor Bill Buanar Puplampu has said that the media reports that the school is collapsing is not true.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Prof Pupulampu said that a university that is going down would not have matriculated over 1000 students for the 2018/19 academic year with another 105 students at the Kumasi campus, adding that “this shows we’re firmly on the ground and not about to go down.”

He said a number of initiatives are taking place in the school to develop the institution and therefore the reports of a possible collapse are unfounded.

“A lot is happening here, and I would crave Ghanaian indulgence to understand that this is a significant initiative and it’s not about to go down and it’s serving Ghana and the world considerably.”

He indicated that the University had graduated over 14, 000 students in the last twenty years of its existence, and “many of our alumni are serving in significant roles in this country and elsewhere. It is a significant institution and we should take note of the impact it is having and has had, the voice it has and continues to have in the education front.”

He further indicated that currently, the University had 200 faculty members who were made up of eleven professors with distinguished careers leading the various programmes. The school has a current student population of 7000 and run by over 200 administrative staff.

“We have the sort of technology other universities have; the online system we use to manage our students is similar to what other universities use. In terms of our clientele, it is instructive to know that at the present time we are the largest private university in Ghana.”

“We have the largest Pharmacy school with 900 students and 25 lecturers. We recently started the Doctor of Pharmacy programme with over one hundred students who are doing fine. We have the largest Physician Assistant programme and one of the largest Law programme in Ghana, and the university is the second and only private institution offering architecture in Ghana,” he added.

