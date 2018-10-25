Damongo SHS student rushed home after botched abortion

news

A form two General Arts boarding student of the Damongo Senior High School in the Northern region has allegedly attempted to terminate her pregnancy of nearly 6 months while in school.

She suffered some complications after she tried aborting her pregnancy.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the school authorities were unaware of this incident until doctors at the Damongo hospital reported to them.

Some friends of the student secretly transported her in a hired tricycle to the hospital after she complained of severe stomach pains.

On their way to the hospital, the pain became worse and she later delivered a stillborn fetus which resulted in the complications.

When they got to the hospital, the doctors said they will only admit the student if they get permission from the school authorities. After deliberations, her friends who took her to the hospital agreed for the doctors to contact the school about the matter.

The student was only admitted and treated after school authorities were informed of the matter.

The school also informed the parents of the student. She has been taken home for further treatment.

The school’s disciplinary committee has held meetings over the matter and the student would face punishment when she returns.

The Damongo Senior High School has consistently been grabbing negative headlines in the last two years. In 2017, some seven students were indefinitely suspended after they were allegedly caught engaging in immoral acts.

And in this year, only some two months ago, the headmaster burnt some 300 mobile phones belonging to students after an overnight raid in dormitories.