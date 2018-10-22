Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

The demonstrating students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have burnt down the official vehicle of the Dean of students and reportedly ransacked the Vice Chancellor’s office.

The irate students also raided the security post on the school premises. The internal security of the school had fled from their post as the students' demonstration turned chaotic.

According to the students, the school authorities are brutalizing them after they accused the students of engaging in illegal ‘morale’ activities which included drumming during a hall week celebration.

The school authorities ordered the school’s security to stop the students. During the clash 1 student was injured and 11 others were arrested on Sunday.

The campus of KNUST has not been as calm as it used to be in after some all-male halls were converted into mixed ones.

Some have suggested that the school authority has lost control after the conversion. But the Public Relations Officer of the school Kwame Yeboah told Accra-based Starr FM that they are still on top of issues.

“The school authorities have not lost control of students. Not at all. Before Friday, everything was just fine. Just this morning, I received a message from someone telling me the school authorities will see fire. The one who sent the message is in the US and he sent me the text message just this morning. The drums have been given back to the students. There was an individual who brought the drums to the students and was arrested.”