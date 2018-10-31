Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10

news

The second batch of the government’s double track system – Gold Track – for the Free SHS policy will begin on November 10, 2018.

The second batch students are expected to report to school on the said date. This is barely 2 months after the Green track, which is the first batch, started.

The students of the Green track will vacate on November 8, 2018, to allow for the Gold track to begin academic work.

The stated duration is contrary to earlier claims by the government that the duration for the SHS policy has been increased.

Deputy Education Minister in charge of Basic and Secondary Schools Dr. Yaw Adutwum said parents must start registering their wards before academic work begins next month.

He told Accra-based Starr FM that the Ghana Education Service (GES) is hoping there will be at least a 2-day break between the vacation of the green track and intake of the gold track to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr Adutwum added that the Gold track schedule would be online by Monday.

“What I know at this point is that it would be finalized today [Monday] so that the green track will leave and schools can prepare immediately for the gold to come.”

“We have three tracks that we are on, form 3 form 2 and part of form 1. Now it’s left with the other half and we are looking forward to welcoming them to our schools. I want to take this opportunity to also inform the parents that if they have not registered, they should please go to their schools and register. Very important they need to go to their schools to register and secure their spots,” he said.

He said that the teachers assigned for the gold track are ready and the list will be ready this week.