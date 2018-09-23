Pulse.com.gh logo
Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost


Zoomlion Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Ministry of Education as part of measures to successfully implement its Free SHS programme and ensure smooth academic environment has begun a free fumigation and pest control exercise in all public senior high schools in Ghana.

A visit to some of these Schools witnessed spraying gangs busily fumigating dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, bushes, offices, staff bungalows among others to control bedbugs, reptiles, rat, ants, croacroches among other pests.

Ghana’s waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana limited was seen in these public senior high schools in the Eastern, Ashanti and the Northern Regions respectively busily packing and fumigating student mattresses, chop boxes, trunks to kill these pests which has been a menace distracting academic work.

The National Vector Control Coordinator of Zoomlion, Rev. Kwame Addae who was shuttling in between these schools with his team to monitor and execute the exercise explained that, Zoomlion and other contractors have been engaged to undertake the exercise in all Public Senior High Schools in the country.

He pointed out that the scope of work includes general fumigation and pest control exercise against bed bugs, flies, reptiles, rodents and underground sewerage treatment of pest among others.

Some of the Headmasters of these schools expressed their excitement over the exercise and indicated that an effective learning environment cannot exist with bed bugs and pest everywhere.

They lauded the Ministry of Education, Zoomlion and other contractors for stepping in to avert some health threats these pests may cause.

The students of these schools also cited wild reptiles and rodents whose presence when announced causes pandemonium and fears among students.

They expressed their excitement for the exercise and urged the Ministry of Education to regularly undertake fumigation activities in schools.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

