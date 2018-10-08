Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

GES interdicts two teachers over rape


In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape

The Ashanti Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu-Akyiaw said they take allegations of sexual abuse seriously and will therefore probe the matter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ashanti Regional Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two Senior High School (SHS) teachers pending a Disciplinary Committee hearing for allegedly raping their students.

One of the teachers teach at St Louis SHS and the other teaches at Kumasi Girls SHS.

According to the Daily Graphic the teacher at St Louis SHS was arrested last week for allegedly raping a Form Three Visual Arts student who later reported the incident to the senior house mistress of the school.

READ ALSO: 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from students

The second interdicted teacher is said to have raped the student on campus after drugging her. He is said to have denied the incident after the victim reported the incident to another teacher at the school.

However, the police arrested him after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the Ashanti Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu-Akyiaw said they take allegations of sexual abuse seriously and will therefore probe the matter.

READ ALSO: Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign

The Disciplinary Committee will recommend sanctions for the teachers if it finds them guilty. The GES will subsequently determine the fate of the 2 teachers.

According to Mary Owusu-Akyiaw, the Directorate will get to the bottom of the allegation and apply sanctions if the teachers are found to have misconducted themselves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Sex for grades: 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from students Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from students
Politics in SHS: Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign
University of Development Studies: UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers University of Development Studies UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers
Teachers Arrears: Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers Teachers Arrears Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers
University of Development Studies: UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for freshers; campus ministries unhappy University of Development Studies UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for freshers; campus ministries unhappy
Photos: The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia Photos The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia

Recommended Videos

Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama
Mixed Halls: Girls rejected at Kantanga hall Mixed Halls Girls rejected at Kantanga hall
Local News: 4 females of Unity Hall sanctioned for accommodating male student Local News 4 females of Unity Hall sanctioned for accommodating male student



Top Articles

1 Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaignbullet
2 University of Development Studies UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for...bullet
3 Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from studentsbullet
4 University of Development Studies UDS denies organising "sexy...bullet
5 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
6 Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schoolsbullet
7 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
8 No Desks Students of K'dua SECTECH use woods, plastic chairsbullet
9 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS...bullet
10 Sad News AkiOla death story: Professor Amponsah dead,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
3 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Kojo Bonsu
Education In Ghana Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu
In Singapore No more school exams, authorities say learning is not competition
Information minister designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Education In Ghana Free SHS beneficiaries shouldn’t let us down - Oppong Nkrumah
Information minister designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS, ignore him’ – Govt
X
Advertisement