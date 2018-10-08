GES interdicts two teachers over rape

news

The Ashanti Regional Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two Senior High School (SHS) teachers pending a Disciplinary Committee hearing for allegedly raping their students.

One of the teachers teach at St Louis SHS and the other teaches at Kumasi Girls SHS.

According to the Daily Graphic the teacher at St Louis SHS was arrested last week for allegedly raping a Form Three Visual Arts student who later reported the incident to the senior house mistress of the school.

The second interdicted teacher is said to have raped the student on campus after drugging her. He is said to have denied the incident after the victim reported the incident to another teacher at the school.

However, the police arrested him after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the Ashanti Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu-Akyiaw said they take allegations of sexual abuse seriously and will therefore probe the matter.

The Disciplinary Committee will recommend sanctions for the teachers if it finds them guilty. The GES will subsequently determine the fate of the 2 teachers.

According to Mary Owusu-Akyiaw, the Directorate will get to the bottom of the allegation and apply sanctions if the teachers are found to have misconducted themselves.