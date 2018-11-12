Gov’t to build more classrooms, dormitories from $1.5b Getfund facility – Akufo-Addo

news

President Akufo-Addo has said that the government is still in the process of constructing and rehabilitating of existing schools and new ones across the country.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Lawra Senior High School on Saturday (November 10, 2018), President Akufo-Addo said they are doing this to strengthen the delivery of quality, basic education.

The President said that his Government, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund, has secured a $1.5 billion facility to help develop infrastructure in schools in the country.

“Once parliamentary approval is obtained, the first tranche of this facility will be used to build more classroom blocks and dormitories in our schools to give our schools appropriate facilities to meet the demands of the 21st century.”

He added that the government would continue to support Lawra SHS and all other senior high schools across the country, to deliver quality education.

The President further stated that he has directed the Upper West Regional Security Council to liaise with the District Security Committee, the Lawra Traditional Council and the land owners to address the issue of the boundaries of Lawra SHS, paving the way for the completion of the school’s wall.

“On the occasion of the school’s 50th Anniversary, I want to announce that I have set in motion procurement processes, under the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), for the construction of a new Assembly Hall Complex for Lawra Senior High School to mark this event,” he added.

“Again, Lawra has been chosen as one of the twenty (20) locations for the establishment of state-of-the-art Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) centres in the country. And, finally, in fulfillment of my campaign pledge to complete projects initiated by the predecessor government, I am happy to announce that Government is in the process of completing the Boo-Dowine SHS block,” he added.

The President also commented on the Free SHS policy saying that it has encouraged a lot more parents who cannot afford to pay school fees for the children the opportunity to take their children to Senior High School.

However, he added that the government is aware of the challenges confronting the Free SHS policy, and has addressed many of them.

“If it has taken the introduction of Free SHS to encourage some of the media and other commentators, and, recently, members of the opposition, who were in power for most of this decade, to find and, at times, exaggerate the problems that bedevil our schools, I simply take it as one more reason to cheer the Free SHS,” he added.