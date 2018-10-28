Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Government Government adds form 3 students to free SHS programme

The free SHS programme, which started in 2017, does not cover students who are currently in form three.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Government has added form three day students to its flagship free Senior High School (SHS) programme while the fees for boarders have been subsidized.

The free SHS programme, which started in 2017, does not cover students who are currently in form three.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo "alarmed" by Mahama's plan to review free SHS

However, the Ghana Education Service (GES) say it has a new fees structure for the 2018/19 academic calender which now extends the programme to form three students in SHS and technical institutions.

play

A statement to all regional directors of education signed by professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah, GES director-general, said, "as part of the free SHS package, the fees for form 1 and 2 students (both day and boarding) as well as day students in form 3 have been absorbed by the government."

READ MORE: Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost

Senior High School students in their final year have already paid their first semester fees but the GES statement says fees paid in excess of the restructured fees should be "credited to the student's account for the second semester."

The documents below provide a summary of the restructured fees.

play

play

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council
KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice Chancellor KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice Chancellor
University vice chancellors stand by embattled KNUST VC University vice chancellors stand by embattled KNUST VC
KNUST administrators declare indefinite strike over dissolution of governing council KNUST administrators declare indefinite strike over dissolution of governing council
5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC President 5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC President
KNUST lecturers declare indefinite strike KNUST lecturers declare indefinite strike

Recommended Videos

KNUST council dissolved KNUST council dissolved
KNUST lecturers declare indefinite strike KNUST lecturers declare indefinite strike
KNUST students should have burnt their clothes & walked naked KNUST students should have burnt their clothes & walked naked



Top Articles

1 5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC Presidentbullet
2 KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim councilbullet
3 9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back to schoolbullet
4 University vice chancellors stand by embattled KNUST VCbullet
5 Legon VC meets SRC after demo threatbullet
6 KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice...bullet
7 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to seebullet
8 ‘We’ll soon advice ourselves’ – UTAG warns Govt against...bullet
9 KNUST administrators declare indefinite strike over...bullet
10 Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST...bullet

Related Articles

Education Akufo-Addo "alarmed" by Mahama's plan to review free SHS
Zoomlion Free SHS gets massive fumigation and pest control boost
Education In Ghana Mahama says double track system is senseless
Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude test
KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council
Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months
Education In Ghana Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu
Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
In Singapore No more school exams, authorities say learning is not competition
Education In Ghana Free SHS beneficiaries shouldn’t let us down - Oppong Nkrumah

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
3 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Pantryman suspended after fondling St. Louis student
KNUST Governing Council dissolved
Damongo SHS student rushed home after botched abortion
‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat
X
Advertisement