Government has added form three day students to its flagship free Senior High School (SHS) programme while the fees for boarders have been subsidized.

The free SHS programme, which started in 2017, does not cover students who are currently in form three.

However, the Ghana Education Service (GES) say it has a new fees structure for the 2018/19 academic calender which now extends the programme to form three students in SHS and technical institutions.

A statement to all regional directors of education signed by professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah, GES director-general, said, "as part of the free SHS package, the fees for form 1 and 2 students (both day and boarding) as well as day students in form 3 have been absorbed by the government."

Senior High School students in their final year have already paid their first semester fees but the GES statement says fees paid in excess of the restructured fees should be "credited to the student's account for the second semester."

The documents below provide a summary of the restructured fees.