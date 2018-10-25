Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months

news

The government has dissolved the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This follows brief and recommendations received by President Akufo-Addo from the Education Minister.

The government has therefore set up a 7-member Interim Council to with a 3-month tenure.

Below are the names of the members of the committee

• Nana Effah Appenteng (Chair)

• Prof Mrs Akosua Dcikson

• Dr Edward Baffoe-Bonnie

• Madam Hilda Hagar Ampadu

• Prof Joshua Ayarkwa

• Mrs Abena Antwi

• Mr Kelvin Sah

The Interim Council has the following terms of reference

• To assume the powers of the governing council.

• To establish the causes of the recent student riot on campus

• To establish the full extent and cost of carnage caused

• To resolve the differences between University management and the student body.

President Akufo-Addo also directed that steps should be taken to re-open the school within 14 days.

