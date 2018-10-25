Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months

The government has therefore set up a 7-member Interim Council to with a 3-month tenure.
This follows brief and recommendations received by President Akufo-Addo from the Education Minister.
Below are the names of the members of the committee
• Nana Effah Appenteng (Chair)
• Prof Mrs Akosua Dcikson
• Dr Edward Baffoe-Bonnie
• Madam Hilda Hagar Ampadu
• Prof Joshua Ayarkwa
• Mrs Abena Antwi
• Mr Kelvin Sah
The Interim Council has the following terms of reference
• To assume the powers of the governing council.
• To establish the causes of the recent student riot on campus
• To establish the full extent and cost of carnage caused
• To resolve the differences between University management and the student body.
President Akufo-Addo also directed that steps should be taken to re-open the school within 14 days.
