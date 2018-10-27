Pulse.com.gh logo
In a statement, KNUST SRC rejects interim council

The old council was dissolved following a violent protest by students who were demonstrating against brutality in the hands of the university's internal security.

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has asked government to restore the immediate past governing council of the university.

The old council was dissolved following a violent protest by students who were demonstrating against brutality in the hands of the university's internal security.

READ MORE: KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice Chancellor

The students accused the vice chancellor of turning a deaf ear to their concerns, describing him as 'Adolf Hitler,' the former German dictator.

Many of the them have called on the government to sack the vice chancellor professor Obiri Danso and some management of the university.

But in a u-turn, the SRC say they have reached an agreement with the management of the university on most of the key issues that led to the demonstration.

"We have reached an amicable conclusion that was satisfactory to both students and management," a statement by the SRC president Kelvin Sah said.

"Almost all our concerns were duly addressed and those we could not agree on, we have scheduled a date to continue negotiations particularly the matter regarding the hall conversion.

"It is under these circumstances that we write for consideration of your decision and we hope you would consider our request so as to allow peaceful and smooth resumption of academics activities."

The government, through the Education Ministry, formed a 7-member interim council to replaced the KNUST governing council. Two new members have been added to the committee.

It follows a peaceful protest by students over alleged brutality on campus by the university's internal security which later turned chaotic, leading to the destruction of properties.

READ MORE: KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council

The Ashanti Regional Security Council ordered for the closure of the university following the riot and students were given a day's notice to leave campus. Foreign students were exempted.

The interim council has been mandated to re-open the university in 14 days time and also to resolve the impasse between the management of the university and the students.

