KNUST administrators declare indefinite strike over dissolution of governing council

news

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) chapter of the Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has declared an indefinite strike over the government’s decision to dissolve the school’s governing council.

In a statement released by the association, it said that it is “deeply stunned” by the government’s decision to dissolve the governing council.

Their strike declaration comes few hours after the lecturers of KNUST also declared a strike over the same matter.

According to the administrators, they do not recognise the interim council.

READ ALSO: Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months

They explained that the government could not dissolve the previous council over the recent misunderstandings on the campus especially as the University Act and Statuses had provisions that detailed what actions to take in events such as what was experienced.

On Thursday (October 25, 2018), the government constituted a 7-member interim University council after it dissolved the previous one.

The dissolution was agreed on at a high-level meeting held with all stakeholders in the Ashanti Region over the impasse between the University Authorities and students that led to a violent protest by the students earlier on Monday.

READ ALSO: Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months

The interim council will be chaired by the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng for a 3-month period.

However, the local chapter of UTAG it is against the dissolution as it “frowns on the autonomy of the University and smacks of political interference.”

It also wondered why the government failed to resort to the existing Act and Statutes in resolving the issue.

Read the full statement of the association below