Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


KNUST authorities justify arrest of students

The University’s authorities maintain that the students failed to abide by school laws and therefore left them with now choice than to invite the Police to deal with the situation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The arrest of some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has justified by management of the university.

According to the University’s authorities, the students failed to abide by school laws and therefore left them with now choice than to invite the Police to deal with the situation.

On Friday, 11 KNUST students, including an alumnus of the university, were arrested and detained at the KNUST police station.

READ ALSO: Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil

The students were reported to have been beaten and brutalised by the University’s security personnel before being handed to the Police.

It was later revealed that the students’ arrest was as a result of them holding a vigil without permission.

The treatment meted out to the students, as well as their subsequent arrest, has been condemned by a section of the public.

Some parents have also criticised the authorities of the University and have demanded the release of their wards.

But explaining from the point of management, the University’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, said they had to invite the Police because the students decided to go against campus rules.

“The university thinks certain activities in the night should not be entertained. Some other activities are permitted because the students applied for permission. But there was no permission for last Friday’s activity. The students decided to go their own way. They decided not to obey any rules or regulations on campus; and the law doesn’t permit that. So when it happened, the police were brought in,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards

Meanwhile, the KNUST SRC has called on the entire student body to boycott classes on Monday (October 22), in protest of the treatment meted out to their colleagues.

In a statement titled “Action now, enough is enough”, the SRC said "we are embarking on a demonstration tomorrow 22 October, 2018. No lectures tomorrow (Monday).”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

"No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students
This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style
Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards
Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil
Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll

Recommended Videos

Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools



Top Articles

1 "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on studentsbullet
2 This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in stylebullet
3 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigilbullet
4 Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of...bullet
5 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
6 Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from...bullet
7 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
8 Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistressbullet
9 KNUST authorities justify arrest of studentsbullet
10 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Wisconsin University College matriculants
Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor
Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
File Photo
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
X
Advertisement