The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has closed down the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology indefinitely.

The REGSEC has also imposed a curfew from today (Monday, October 22, 2018) 6:00 pm to tomorrow 6:00 am.

After tomorrow (Tuesday, October 23, 2018) only foreign students will be given a reserved hall as they make arrangements to leave for their various countries.