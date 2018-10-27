Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council

The addition of the representatives of the two groups brings the total number of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) interim council to nine.

Government has added the representatives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Teachers and Educational Union of Ghana (TEWU) to the interim council of KNUST.

Initially, a seven-member committee chaired by Nana Effah Appenteng, the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, was appointed to over see the day to day management of the university after the dissolution of the previous one.

The dissolution was agreed on at a high-level meeting held with all stakeholders in the Ashanti Region over the impasse between the University Authorities and students that led to a violent protest by the students earlier on Monday.

But exclusion of UTAG and TEWU reps drew fury from the leadership of the two bodies.

The KNUST branch of UTAG has declared an indefinite strike as well as the KNUST chapter of the Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

They called the interim council illegal and were particularly opposed to the addition of the Students Representative Council (SRC) on the interim council.

They accused him of leading the protest that led to the destruction of properties which led to the closure of the university and the subsequent dissolution of the immediate past governing council.

