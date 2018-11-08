KNUST Impasse: Don’t take entrenched positions – Mensa Bonsu

news

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu has called on all the parties involved in the impasse of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to move from their entrenched positions in resolving the issue.

The Member of Parliament of Suame told Accra-based Starr FM that the parties involved in the matter must resort to dialogue in finding solutions to this matter.

“Taking an entrenched position will not help the course. We need to find a middle ground and then move on. There are some funding institutions that will withdraw their support when there is such acrimony. There is no point in persons taking entrenched positions in this matter. A proper dialogue is what is needed.”

READ ALSO: KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one

The government and the labour union branches of the school are at loggerheads over the composition of the new governing council. This has put on hold the roadmap to reopening of the university.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of KNUST Otumfuo Osei Tutu is expected to visit the school today to meet with the various parties and attempt resolving the matter for the school to be reopened.

READ ALSO: Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers

Meanwhile, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George has served notice he will lead a march to the Flagstaff House if the government does not leave politics out of the issue.

“I stand with Otumfuo and I believe he has the best roadmap to ensure normalcy returns to the institution. We will not allow the government to play political football with the whole KNUST issue. If the school does not reopen today, we will engage the media and call on the students so we march to the Flagstaff house to ensure academic work is restored.”