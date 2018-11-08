Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


KNUST Impasse: Don’t take entrenched positions – Mensa Bonsu

The Member of Parliament of Suame Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu said that the parties involved in the matter must resort to dialogue in finding solutions to this matter.

  • Published:
Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu play

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu has called on all the parties involved in the impasse of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to move from their entrenched positions in resolving the issue.

The Member of Parliament of Suame told Accra-based Starr FM that the parties involved in the matter must resort to dialogue in finding solutions to this matter.

“Taking an entrenched position will not help the course. We need to find a middle ground and then move on. There are some funding institutions that will withdraw their support when there is such acrimony. There is no point in persons taking entrenched positions in this matter. A proper dialogue is what is needed.”

READ ALSO: KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one

The government and the labour union branches of the school are at loggerheads over the composition of the new governing council. This has put on hold the roadmap to reopening of the university.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of KNUST Otumfuo Osei Tutu is expected to visit the school today to meet with the various parties and attempt resolving the matter for the school to be reopened.

READ ALSO: Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers

Meanwhile, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George has served notice he will lead a march to the Flagstaff House if the government does not leave politics out of the issue.

“I stand with Otumfuo and I believe he has the best roadmap to ensure normalcy returns to the institution. We will not allow the government to play political football with the whole KNUST issue. If the school does not reopen today, we will engage the media and call on the students so we march to the Flagstaff house to ensure academic work is restored.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

KNUST reopening in limbo as Otumfuo meets aggrieved unions today KNUST reopening in limbo as Otumfuo meets aggrieved unions today
Mahama’s fumigation comment intended to undermine free SHS – Gov’t Mahama’s fumigation comment intended to undermine free SHS – Gov’t
KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one
St Louis SHS gets old student as Headmistress St Louis SHS gets old student as Headmistress
Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers
UEW Impasse: University says Supreme Court has not reinstated Prof Avoke UEW Impasse: University says Supreme Court has not reinstated Prof Avoke

Recommended Videos

Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration
Prosecute rampaging students; hold SRC accountable – Muntaka Prosecute rampaging students; hold SRC accountable – Muntaka
TEWU members hit streets over council dissolution, VC removal TEWU members hit streets over council dissolution, VC removal



Student

10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see
KNUST riot: University will need Gh¢1.7million to repair damage
UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avoke
Otumfuo to visit KNUST today
Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10
X
Advertisement