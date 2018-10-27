Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice Chancellor

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, made the disclosure in an interview with Accra FM after the 7-member council was sworn-in the Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

The interim council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will decide the fate of the embattled Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Obiri Danso.

READ MORE: University vice chancellors stand by embattled KNUST VC

The university's governing council was dissolved on Thursday by president Nana Akufo-Addo after a riot broke out on Monday following a protest by the students over security brutality.

The university was closed down on the recommendation of the Ashanti Regional Security Council and students were give a day's notice to leave campus.

The formation of the interim council did not include the vice chancellor but the president of the Students Representative Council was included.

The new council has been given three months to resolve the matter and also to re-open the university within 14 days.

The interim council is chaired by Nana Effah Appenteng, the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, would now run the university on a daily basis.

It is expected to take all the key decisions concerning the university in the next three months.

The interim council comprises Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, the university’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr Edward Baffoe-Bonnie and Hilda Haggar Ampadu.

READ MORE: 5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC President

The rest, whose duties have commenced already, are Prof. Joshua Ayarkwa, Abena Antwi and Kelvin Sah, the SRC president.

This was contained in a press release, which was issued by the Ministry yesterday.

The government took the decision following a briefing given to it by three ministers, including the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

