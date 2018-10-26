KNUST lecturers declare indefinite strike

news

Lecturers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have declared an indefinite strike over the government’s dissolution of the school’s governing council.

The lecturers say the strike is effective today [Friday, October 26, 2018].

According to the lecturers they are not in support of the government’s arbitrary decision to dissolve the university’s governing council without consulting them.

The students of KNUST demonstrated on Monday (October 22, 2018) over what they described as oppression and brutalities by the school authorities.

The peaceful demonstration turned chaotic. The students damaged individual and school properties. Subsequently, the school was closed down.

All students except foreign students were asked to go home. The foreign students were however asked to stay behind on campus and subsequently moved into one hall.

The government then dissolved the KNUST Governing Council following a meeting between university management and other stakeholders on Thursday.

The government replaced the Governing Council with a seven-member Interim Council, with the University also scheduled to reopen in 14 days following the suspension of all acridities on Tuesday.

The interim council, chaired by Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng, has been given a three-month mandate to oversee the affairs of the University.

However, the local chapter of UTAG said it does “not believe that the action taken by government is the best way to resolve the issue as it frowns on the autonomy of the University and smacks of political interference”.