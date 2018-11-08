Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST reopening in limbo as Otumfuo meets aggrieved unions today

The Chancellor of the university  Otumfuo Osei Tutu is expected to visit the school again today in an attempt to resolve the impasse between government and labour unions at the school over the representation on the governing council.

The scheduled reopening of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) today has not happened as the public thought.

This is because the parties involved in the impasse at KNUST have failed to agree on the membership of the school’s governing council.

READ ALSO: Mahama’s fumigation comment intended to undermine free SHS – Gov’t

The government on one side and the labour unions on another have failed to agree on the membership of the council, stalling its reconstitution and the reopening of the school after it was shut after violent protests by students.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the National President of UTAG Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah said he was hopeful the Chancellor will help find an amicable solution to the raging issue.

“We all know the issues and why things are what they are. Because of the respect we have for him, we would want to be hopeful that he would be able to resolve this issue”.

READ ALSO: Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers

The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had earlier stated that the government will prefer a new governing council without any of the old members under whose watch a riot occurred.

He has however appealed to the unions to reconsider their position and allow the school to reopen.

“The old council is a party to the impasse. Just as the actions of students, student leaders, and school management will be subjects of the full investigation when the University is reopened, so will the actions and inactions of the old council be the subject of that investigation. The specific persons who constituted that council cannot, therefore, preside over the matters in which their own decisions and conduct will be a subject” he told the media.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

