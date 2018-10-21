Pulse.com.gh logo
"No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students



play

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will tomorrow (Monday, October 22)rally against security brutality on students.

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the university called for the demonstration after the university's internal security on Friday brutalised and arrested some students for holding a vigil without permission.

READ MORE: Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards

Tension has been mounting in the school following the university's decision to convert all the unisex halls into mixed halls.

At least 11 students including an alumnus of the university were arrested and put behind cells at the KNUST police station on Friday.

Angry parents stormed the police to demand the release of the warns after they were detained.

In September, a similar incident happened were students were assaulted for holding a vigil.

Some students have told Pulse.com.gh they feel the university authorities are treating them as though they were in secondary school.

In a statement Sunday, the Executive Council of the KNUST SRC served notice to all students that  "we are embarking on a demonstration tomorrow 22 October, 2018."

play

 

Due to the demonstration, the SRC also declared "no lectures tomorrow."

READ MORE: Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil

The demonstration, Pulse.com.gh  understands, is to draw the attention of the university's Chancellor, the Asantehene, the President and the Minister of Education to the plights of the students.

