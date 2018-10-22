KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are protesting against what they describe as brutalities in the university.

The students accuse the university authorities of preventing from engaging in any social activities and allowing the school security harass them anytime they were involved in certain activities.

This is coming after some students of KNUST clashed with the internal security of the school.

At least one student was injured and 11 others were arrested after students after the incident on Sunday.

The brawl started after the school authorities accused the students of engaging in illegal ‘morale’ activities which included drumming during a hall week celebration.

The campus of KNUST has not been as calm as it used to be in after some all-male halls were converted into mixed ones.

Some have suggested that the school authority has lost control after the conversion. But the Public Relations Officer of the school Kwame Yeboah told Accra-based Starr FM that they are still on top of issues.

“The school authorities have not lost control of students. Not at all. Before Friday, everything was just fine. Just this morning, I received a message from someone telling me the school authorities will see fire. The one who sent the message is in the US and he sent me the text message just this morning. The drums have been given back to the students. There was an individual who brought the drums to the students and was arrested.”