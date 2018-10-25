Pulse.com.gh logo
Pulse TV
News
Local
Politics
World
Business
The New York Times
Filla
Entertainment
Celebrities
Music
Movies
Lifestyle
Fashion
Beauty & Health
Relationships & Weddings
Food & Travel
Money
Events
Mens Health
Womens Health
P Promos
Sports
Football
LEAGUES
Ghana Premier League
English Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
TOURNAMENTS
Africa Cup of Nations
UEFA Champions League
Boxing
More Sports
World Cup 2018
Communities
Student
Bloggers
Hot Pulse
Business Insider
Finance
Lifestyle
Politics
Sports
Strategy
Tech
BI United States
BI United Kingdom
Go
Close
Open
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
KNUST students to resume school in 14 days; University Council dissolved
Published:
5 minutes ago
Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh
Print
eMail
Tweet
play
news
The Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been dissolved.
A 7-member Interim Management Council has been set up to manage the school for the meantime.
|
Like Pulse Ghana
|
Follow Pulse Ghana
|
Follow Pulse Ghana
Tweet
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via
WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media
@pulseghana
: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email:
eyewitness@pulse.com.gh
.
Recommended Articles
Damongo SHS student rushed home after botched abortion
Legon VC meets SRC after demo threat
‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat
Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today
Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament
UG SRC threaten to demonstrate over shuttle services
Recommended Videos
REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest
Students burn down Dean's car
Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president
Top Articles
1
10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see
2
Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students...
3
Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospital
4
KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story
5
Shocking
Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...
6
This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman...
7
Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave...
8
A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's...
9
Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers...
10
Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful...
Top Videos
1
Young female students create solar oven
2
#2018NSMQ
Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ
Student
Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer
KNUST closed down indefinitely
Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle
Police arrest 3 KNUST students after violent protests
X
Advertisement
Pulse GH is Ghana's new media network. 24/7 live news & videos, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, celebrities & more.
Available on
© 2018 pulse.com.gh
Home
Pulse TV
News
Filla
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Communities
Business Insider
Sports
Football
Boxing
More Sports
About Us
About Us
Advertise
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Pinterest