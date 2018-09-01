Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST to build 8000-seater worship centre


KNUST to build 8000-seater worship centre

A billboard of the project shows it will have two chapels, main auditorium complex (8000 seater amphitheatre) and a multipurpose hall.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Student's Chaplaincy Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is to construct a 8000 seater worship centre.

READ MORE: Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral



The display of the billboard comes following heated debate about the need for the nation to have a national cathedral.

The Akufo-Addo administration is leading the construction of a national cathedral by providing land while the Christian community provides funding.

However, the project has come under attack owing to the land the project will be built on.

About nine houses of some Appeal Court judges are to be demolish for the project which has sparked uproar.

At a meeting with Christian leaders early this work, President Akufo-Addo hinted of further discussions about the project.

READ MORE: National Cathedral project: What it means

It is unclear how much it is costing the Student's Chaplaincy Council of KNUST to construct the project.

However, students are being asked to donate towards the project.

