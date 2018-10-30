KNUST to re-open on Nov 8

news

The Information Ministry has said that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will re-open on November 8 to allow for normal academic work to resume.

The November 8 reopening date comes after the Chancellor of the University the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reconstituted the dissolved governing council of the school.

The government closed down the University on October 22, indefinitely after the student of KNUST demonstrated and destroyed school properties in the process.

The government subsequently dissolved the governing council of the university. An interim council was given a 3-month mandate to manage the school until calm returns. The Council was to be chaired by Nana Effah Apenteng, Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area.

The KNUST branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) opposed the government’s decision and vowed not to recognise the interim council.

They thus declared an indefinite strike as a result.

The government later called on the Chancellor of the University to help it resolve the impasse in the University.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has decided to call off their strike and restore services.

The call on Otumfuo was after massive pressure by UTAG, TEWU, OccupyGhana and among other stakeholders urging the government to reinstate the dissolved council.