Lecturers challenge Atuguba over ethnicity claims


The lecturers argue that the statement by Dr Raymond Atuguba who was a lawyer for the deposed former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mawutor Avoke is not only baseless but does not reflect events at the university.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A group of lecturers of the University of Education (UEW) who call themselves “Progressive Lecturers of UEW” have challenged the assertion of tribal witch-hunt levelled against them by Dr Raymond Atuguba.

According to the lecturer, it was rather the former Vice Chancellor whose interest Dr Atuguba is pursuing who was had ethnocentric tendencies even though it was against the university statutes.

READ ALSO: Education minister dissolves Prempeh College governing board

The former vice chancellor, the group explains stocked key positions with his cronies even when there was clear evidence of inefficiencies on their part.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the spokesperson for the lecturers Alhassan Salifu Bawa said the university appreciates the new Vice-Chancellor and believes Prof Aful-Broni as the new VC has the track record to lead the university to a higher level and also unite all stakeholders.

Alhassan Salifu Bawa was speaking ahead of the investiture of Prof. Afful Broni as the new Vice Chancellor for the University.

READ ALSO: Parents 'forging' admission letters to get their wards into boarding

He indicated that the university since Prof. Afful Broni took over as acting- Vice-Chancellor has seen tremendous improvement and peace.

Adding that not only is academic work improving but infrastructure and admissions have seen tremendous improvement with the university recording its highest admission application of 40,000 persons.

