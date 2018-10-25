Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Legon VC meets SRC after demo threat

The VC Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu responded swiftly to the demonstration threats. He announced on Twitter that he met with the students to address the concerns.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ghana and other authorities have met with the leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) following the threat by students to demonstrate over shuttle services on campus.

The SRC President Sylvester Amoako Quarshie told the campus radio that since the authorities have failed to their concerns on the shuttle they will demonstrate to emphasise on their demands.

“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meetings with all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.”

READ ALSO: Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today

“If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We will call our people, we will put them together and it [demonstration] will happen,” he added.

play

 

He argued that the over 100 per cent increase in shuttle fare since the introduction of the Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) buses on the university campus.

He said the students were not happy with this development.

READ ALSO: Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat

But the VC Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu responded swiftly to the demonstration threats. He announced on Twitter that he met with the students to address the concerns.

 

The development comes as the Kwame University of Science of Technology is shutdown following a violent protest by students over what they describe as brutalities and disrespect from their authorities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat ‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat
Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today
Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament
UG SRC threaten to demonstrate over shuttle services UG SRC threaten to demonstrate over shuttle services
Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students reveal Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students reveal
Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer

Recommended Videos

REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest
Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car
Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president



Top Articles

1 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to seebullet
2 Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students...bullet
3 Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospitalbullet
4 KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration storybullet
5 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
6 Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campusbullet
7 This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a...bullet
8 A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's...bullet
9 Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers...bullet
10 Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful...bullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

KNUST closed down indefinitely
Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle
Police arrest 3 KNUST students after violent protests
Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers
X
Advertisement