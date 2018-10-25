Legon VC meets SRC after demo threat

news

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ghana and other authorities have met with the leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) following the threat by students to demonstrate over shuttle services on campus.

The SRC President Sylvester Amoako Quarshie told the campus radio that since the authorities have failed to their concerns on the shuttle they will demonstrate to emphasise on their demands.

“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meetings with all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.”

“If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We will call our people, we will put them together and it [demonstration] will happen,” he added.

He argued that the over 100 per cent increase in shuttle fare since the introduction of the Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) buses on the university campus.

He said the students were not happy with this development.

But the VC Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu responded swiftly to the demonstration threats. He announced on Twitter that he met with the students to address the concerns.

The development comes as the Kwame University of Science of Technology is shutdown following a violent protest by students over what they describe as brutalities and disrespect from their authorities.