Licensing exams not to frustrate teachers – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said the licensure exams introduced by his government is not meant to frustrate teachers but to ensure the quality of teaching is at a certain standard.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at the investiture and induction of the Vice Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) said the main aim of the licensing examination is to enable qualified teachers to acquire a professional license to ply their trade.

“This policy is not intended to put any impediment in the way of our teachers from the colleges of education and other tertiary institutions. On the contrary, it is meant to enhance professionalism in teaching and guarantee that our teachers meet minimum standards of qualifications through an independent examination so as to be able to teach in our classrooms."

“If education is important to us, then it requires that we maintain the best standards,” he added.

The examination, which began on September 10 is for all teachers who hold Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a post-graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who want to be employed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The National Teaching Council (NTC) cautioned new teachers that they cannot be employed by the government if they refuse to sit for the examination.

The teacher unions called on the NTC to suspend the implementation of the licensing examination for teachers.

In a statement, GNAT expressed its dissatisfaction at the NTC over what it describes as a “breach of trust and a violation of good labour relations”.

Subsequently, all stakeholders met and agreed for the examination to take place.