Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Mahama’s fumigation comment intended to undermine free SHS – Gov’t

This response comes after former President John Mahama’s claim that public High Schools have not been fumigated since the current government introduced the Free SHS Programme.

  • Published:
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The government has said that it is untrue that it has not fumigated public Senior High Schools in the country.

This response comes after former President John Mahama’s claim that public High Schools have not been fumigated since the current government introduced the Free SHS Programme.

Mr. Mahama who is seeking re-election as the flagbearer of the Opposition NDC said students are being bitten by bedbugs because the Akufo-Addo government has failed in fumigating public SHS.

READ ALSO: KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one

But the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a Press Briefing in Accra said the claims by the Former President are not factual.

“It is worthy of note that Former President Mahama has never supported the Free SHS idea and has always attempted to demonise it at every opportunity. This is not the first comment aimed at undermining the programme that he has made and so we are not surprised. But for the avoidance of doubt, we want to state for the records that 678 senior high schools have been fumigated,” said Oppong Nkrumah.

He added that the fumigation exercise was completed last week. Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the fumigation exercise took place in 120 schools in the Ashanti Region, 80 in the Brong Ahafo Region, 70 in the Central Region and 97 schools in the Eastern Region. The rest are 50 schools in the Greater Accra region, 52 in the Northern Region, 34 in the Upper East, 21 in the Upper West, 100 in the Volta Region and 54 schools in the Western Region.

READ ALSO: Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers

He, however, added that there are no records available of the last time all senior high schools in Ghana were fumigated comprehensively even under the tenure of Former President Mahama like it has been done today.

“This administration thereby encourages the former President that when it comes to state and national matters, it will be best if he speaks in the national interest, and speaks to facts.”

“The Akufo-Addo administration remains committed to seeing that the Free SHS program succeeds. We will not leave any stone unturned in achieving this objective,” he reiterated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one
St Louis SHS gets old student as Headmistress St Louis SHS gets old student as Headmistress
Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers
UEW Impasse: University says Supreme Court has not reinstated Prof Avoke UEW Impasse: University says Supreme Court has not reinstated Prof Avoke
KNUST riot: University will need Gh¢1.7million to repair damage KNUST riot: University will need Gh¢1.7million to repair damage
UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avoke UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avoke

Recommended Videos

Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration
Prosecute rampaging students; hold SRC accountable – Muntaka Prosecute rampaging students; hold SRC accountable – Muntaka
TEWU members hit streets over council dissolution, VC removal TEWU members hit streets over council dissolution, VC removal



Top Articles

1 KNUST to re-open on Nov 8bullet
2 Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10bullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track systembullet
5 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
6 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
7 St Louis SHS gets old student as Headmistressbullet
8 5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC...bullet
9 Attending SHS Basic things you need in your chop box as...bullet
10 9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back...bullet

Top Videos

1 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
2 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Otumfuo to visit KNUST today
Government Government adds form 3 students to free SHS programme
KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council
KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice Chancellor
X
Advertisement