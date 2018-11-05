Mahama’s fumigation comment intended to undermine free SHS – Gov’t

news

The government has said that it is untrue that it has not fumigated public Senior High Schools in the country.

This response comes after former President John Mahama’s claim that public High Schools have not been fumigated since the current government introduced the Free SHS Programme.

Mr. Mahama who is seeking re-election as the flagbearer of the Opposition NDC said students are being bitten by bedbugs because the Akufo-Addo government has failed in fumigating public SHS.

But the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a Press Briefing in Accra said the claims by the Former President are not factual.

“It is worthy of note that Former President Mahama has never supported the Free SHS idea and has always attempted to demonise it at every opportunity. This is not the first comment aimed at undermining the programme that he has made and so we are not surprised. But for the avoidance of doubt, we want to state for the records that 678 senior high schools have been fumigated,” said Oppong Nkrumah.

He added that the fumigation exercise was completed last week. Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the fumigation exercise took place in 120 schools in the Ashanti Region, 80 in the Brong Ahafo Region, 70 in the Central Region and 97 schools in the Eastern Region. The rest are 50 schools in the Greater Accra region, 52 in the Northern Region, 34 in the Upper East, 21 in the Upper West, 100 in the Volta Region and 54 schools in the Western Region.

He, however, added that there are no records available of the last time all senior high schools in Ghana were fumigated comprehensively even under the tenure of Former President Mahama like it has been done today.

“This administration thereby encourages the former President that when it comes to state and national matters, it will be best if he speaks in the national interest, and speaks to facts.”

“The Akufo-Addo administration remains committed to seeing that the Free SHS program succeeds. We will not leave any stone unturned in achieving this objective,” he reiterated.