Mahama says double track system is senseless


Former President Mahama suggested that the system must be reviewed for a better policy to be developed.

  • Published:
play

Former President John Mahama has said that the double track system being implemented by the current government under the Free SHS policy does not make sense.

“I believe that if Ghanaians come together we can come out with a workable timetable and schedule for implementing free SHS because the double track system is not understandable. We just finished vacation, children have been at home for almost three months, it’s time to go to school and you say they should stay back at home for another forty-one days and let their friends go so they can also go after that time. It doesn’t make sense and that is because our friends don’t listen to advice.”

Mr Mahama was speaking at Cape Coast in the Central Region where he is currently campaigning for the slot to lead the NDC in the 2020 election.

He said that if the NDC is voted into power come 2020, their government will review the system in order to improve the quality of education in the country.

“I believe that if Ghanaians come together we can come out with a workable timetable and schedule for implementing free SHS, because the double track system is not understandable. We have talked about this national stakeholders conference for so long but they have refused to hold it.”

The Double Track System is similar to the semester mode of learning in the universities. The system allows for students of one track to be on vacation while others are in school.

The objectives of the Double-track School Calendar are to create room to accommodate the increase in enrolment, reduce class sizes, increase contact hours and to increase the number of holidays.

The Akufo-Addo government has resorted to the double track system to absorb the ballooning numbers under its flagship Free SHS program.

