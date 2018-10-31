Otumfuo to visit KNUST today

news

The Ashantehene and Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Otumfuo Osei Tutu will visit the university today (Wednesday, October 31, 2018) to help resolve the impasse between school authorities and students.

This is coming after the government gave him the mandate to reconstitute the governing council of the university after lecturers rejected the government’s interim council after a student protest.

Portions of a government statement asking the monarch to intervene said: “On Monday 29th October 2018, Government requested the Chancellor of the University to Rod the next stops in reconstituting the University Council in accordance with the University’s statute and relevant laws. Council is expected to be reconstituted by Friday, November 2, 2018. The reconstituted Council will then take over from the Interim Governing Council.

“Government has subsequently engaged with UTAG and updated the Association accordingly. UTAG has undertaken to restore services, corporate in resolution efforts and encourage other stakeholders to join resolution efforts.”

The school is expected to reopen on November 8, 2018.

“In accordance with the earlier directive by the President of the Republic, the University is expected to re-open by November 8, 2018, for normal academic work to resume,” the statement added.