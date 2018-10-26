Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pantryman suspended after fondling St. Louis student

The pantryman is reported to have touched the student’s buttocks and fondled her breast as well when she went to his place to make a phone call.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Authorities at the St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) have suspended a pantryman for allegedly fondling a female student.

Accra-based joy FM reports that the pantryman was handed a three-month suspension without pay after being caught in the act.

READ ALSO:  A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration according to social media

The man, identified as Kwesi Boampong, is reported to have touched the student’s buttocks and fondled her breast as well.

Despite admitting to the crime, the under fire pantryman denied allegations that he had sex with the girl.

Explaining what led to the incident, the student said she went to the Boampong’s place during entertainment time to make a phone call.

According to her, the pantryman took advantage and started fondling her breast and buttocks.

She said she rejected his advances after he suggested they should go and have sex behind the school tank.

She explained that she got angry and started struggling, before she was saved by the timely intervention of the School Prefect and some students in the area.

READ ALSO: Damongo SHS student rushed home after botched abortion

Meanwhile, the student has also been given a one-month suspension for breaking school rules and entering an area which is out of students’ bounds.

Both parties are also expected to face further disciplinary action after the Disciplinary Committee of the school has forwarded the matter to the regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

‘We’ll soon advice ourselves’ – UTAG warns Govt against dissolving KNUST Governing Council ‘We’ll soon advice ourselves’ – UTAG warns Govt against dissolving KNUST Governing Council
Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months Here are the Interim Council members to govern KNUST for the next 3 months
9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back to school 9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back to school
KNUST Governing Council dissolved KNUST Governing Council dissolved
Damongo SHS student rushed home after botched abortion Damongo SHS student rushed home after botched abortion
Legon VC meets SRC after demo threat Legon VC meets SRC after demo threat

Recommended Videos

KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down
REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest
Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car



Top Articles

1 Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students revealbullet
2 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to seebullet
3 9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back to schoolbullet
4 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
5 Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lamentbullet
6 Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospitalbullet
7 Legon VC meets SRC after demo threatbullet
8 KNUST Governing Council dissolvedbullet
9 KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration storybullet
10 UG SRC threaten to demonstrate over shuttle servicesbullet

Top Videos

1 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
2 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat
Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II
Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today
Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer
Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus
X
Advertisement