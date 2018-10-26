Pantryman suspended after fondling St. Louis student

news

Authorities at the St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) have suspended a pantryman for allegedly fondling a female student.

Accra-based joy FM reports that the pantryman was handed a three-month suspension without pay after being caught in the act.

The man, identified as Kwesi Boampong, is reported to have touched the student’s buttocks and fondled her breast as well.

Despite admitting to the crime, the under fire pantryman denied allegations that he had sex with the girl.

Explaining what led to the incident, the student said she went to the Boampong’s place during entertainment time to make a phone call.

According to her, the pantryman took advantage and started fondling her breast and buttocks.

She said she rejected his advances after he suggested they should go and have sex behind the school tank.

She explained that she got angry and started struggling, before she was saved by the timely intervention of the School Prefect and some students in the area.

Meanwhile, the student has also been given a one-month suspension for breaking school rules and entering an area which is out of students’ bounds.

Both parties are also expected to face further disciplinary action after the Disciplinary Committee of the school has forwarded the matter to the regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).