Parents ‘forging’ admission letters to get their wards into boarding


It has been revealed that some parents are using all sorts of means to change the status of their wards from day students to boarders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

The struggle to get fresh Senior High School (SHS) students into boarding has led to some parents in the Brong Ahafo region going as far as altering the admission letters of their wards.

This was revealed by the assistant headmaster in-charge of academics at the Sunyani Senior High, Micheal Osei Banso.

READ ALSO: Double Track System: Gov’t to employ 8,872 tutors for double-track

He said some parents are using all sorts of means to change the status of their wards from day students to boarders.

According to him, a parent who forged the accommodation status of a ward was nearly arrested on Monday.

Mr. Bonsu disclosed that they have recorded multiple cases of altered admission letters, with school authorities now considering inviting the Police to arrest perpetrators.

“Some parents whose wards have been given day status want to get boarding status and when they come and plead with us, we tell them that the system is done from Accra, and there is next to nothing we can do about it,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“They go back and edit the placement form and change the day status to boarding status then we find out from our records that the boarding status has been changed. Yesterday [Monday], we nearly invited the police to come and arrest one of the parents, when he realized that we were serious he ran away.”

READ ALSO: GES won’t postpone SHS re-opening

The implementation of the double track system in some 400 Senior High Schools in Ghana started on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

The double-track system is expected to increase enrolment into the SHS, as well as address the problem of accommodation.

