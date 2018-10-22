This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Despite all the horrifying events happening at KNUST, this picture of a policeman and one of the demonstrators is sure to calm nerves down.

Even though the demonstration is still in full gear, students of KNUST have shown civility by forming cordial relations with national security personnel. This shows that the police are in due diligence handling situation of the school amicably.

Earlier today, the SRC of KNUST sanctioned a demonstration against the school authorities for authorising student brutality. Security personnel supposedly acting on the orders of the authorities begun to mete out several injuries on students at the least or no provocation. Obviously fed up with their misdemeanour, the students decided to protest against these appalling conditions.