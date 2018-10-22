Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything

Even though the demonstration is still in full gear, students of KNUST have shown civility by forming cordial relations with national security personnel

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything play

Police and demonstrator

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Despite all the horrifying events happening at KNUST, this picture of a policeman and one of the demonstrators is sure to calm nerves down.

Even though the demonstration is still in full gear, students of KNUST have shown civility by forming cordial relations with national security personnel. This shows that the police are in due diligence handling situation of the school amicably.

READ ALSO: Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block

Earlier today, the SRC of KNUST sanctioned a demonstration against the school authorities for authorising student brutality. Security personnel supposedly acting on the orders of the authorities begun to mete out several injuries on students at the least or no provocation. Obviously fed up with their misdemeanour, the students decided to protest against these appalling conditions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block
Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers
KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’ KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’
KNUST authorities justify arrest of students KNUST authorities justify arrest of students
"No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students
This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style

Recommended Videos

Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools



Top Articles

1 "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on studentsbullet
2 This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in stylebullet
3 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigilbullet
4 Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of...bullet
5 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
6 KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’bullet
7 Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful...bullet
8 KNUST authorities justify arrest of studentsbullet
9 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
10 Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Headmistress of OLA SHS, Ho; Madam Regina Coffie
Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress
Wisconsin University College matriculants
Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor
Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
X
Advertisement