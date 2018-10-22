Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police arrest 3 KNUST students after violent protests

The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus last Friday without permission according to the school authorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Three (3) students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been arrested by the police for their role in a violent protest that took place in the school today.

The protest saw some students destroying properties and the smashing of car windows of school authorities.

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) led a demonstration following the arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school.

The Executive Council of the SRC said the demonstration was necessary to end the management’s neglect of students.

READ ALSO: KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students

The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus last Friday without permission according to the school authorities.

Reports indicate that the students marched through campus amidst chants and held placards which called for the Vice Chancellor to be sacked. Some other placards spoke against what the students called brutalities being meted to their colleagues by internal security.

play

 

Police and army personnel have been deployed at the University campus to bring law and order.

However, the University Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah Jnr said the school will assess the extent of damage caused and take the appropriate measures.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

KNUST closed down indefinitely KNUST closed down indefinitely
Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle
10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see
This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything
Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block
Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers

Recommended Videos

Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president
All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration
Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven



Top Articles

1 "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on studentsbullet
2 Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration blockbullet
3 This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in...bullet
4 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigilbullet
5 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
6 This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman...bullet
7 Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release...bullet
8 KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’bullet
9 KNUST authorities justify arrest of studentsbullet
10 Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempersbullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Young female students create solar oven
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Headmistress of OLA SHS, Ho; Madam Regina Coffie
Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress
X
Advertisement