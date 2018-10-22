Police arrest 3 KNUST students after violent protests

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Three (3) students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been arrested by the police for their role in a violent protest that took place in the school today.

The protest saw some students destroying properties and the smashing of car windows of school authorities.

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) led a demonstration following the arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school.

The Executive Council of the SRC said the demonstration was necessary to end the management’s neglect of students.

The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus last Friday without permission according to the school authorities.

Reports indicate that the students marched through campus amidst chants and held placards which called for the Vice Chancellor to be sacked. Some other placards spoke against what the students called brutalities being meted to their colleagues by internal security.

Police and army personnel have been deployed at the University campus to bring law and order.

However, the University Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah Jnr said the school will assess the extent of damage caused and take the appropriate measures.