Profile of Anis Haffar

Anis Haffar attended Mfantsipim School, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He earned a degree in Business at California State University, Los Angeles.

He did his graduate work at the English Department, and the School of Education at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona for Licensed Teaching Credential in English.

In the US, he taught for 10 years with the Los Angeles Unified School District and coordinated a Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) programme.

In Ghana, he founded the GATE Institute to update teachers in current trends in Education and Leadership.

Anis Haffar is committed to preparing a new generation of teachers and students for national and international leadership.

He writes a weekly column, Education Matters, for a national coverage newspaper, The Daily Graphic, and a bi-monthly column, Human Capital, in the Business World newspaper.