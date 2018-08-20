Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Profile of Anis Haffar


Educationist Profile of Anis Haffar

He earned a degree in Business at California State University, Los Angeles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Educationist, Anis Haffar unhappy about Ghana's educational system play

Educationist, Anis Haffar unhappy about Ghana's educational system

(Myjoyonline.com)

Anis Haffar attended Mfantsipim School, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He earned a degree in Business at California State University, Los Angeles.

He did his graduate work at the English Department, and the School of Education at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona for Licensed Teaching Credential in English.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams

In the US, he taught for 10 years with the Los Angeles Unified School District and coordinated a Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) programme.

In Ghana, he founded the GATE Institute to update teachers in current trends in Education and Leadership.

READ ALSO: Free SHS increases interest in BECE resit

Anis Haffar is committed to preparing a new generation of teachers and students for national and international leadership.

He writes a weekly column, Education Matters, for a national coverage newspaper, The Daily Graphic, and a bi-monthly column, Human Capital, in the Business World newspaper.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Kumasi Demonstration: Conti, Katanga present petition to Otumfuo over hall conversion Kumasi Demonstration Conti, Katanga present petition to Otumfuo over hall conversion
Sad News: One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG contestants drown Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG contestants drown
Prize Winners: Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams Prize Winners Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams
Hall Conversion: Katanga alumni vow to fight conversion of KNUST halls Hall Conversion Katanga alumni vow to fight conversion of KNUST halls
Secondary Education: Free SHS increases interest in BECE resit Secondary Education Free SHS increases interest in BECE resit
Hall Conversion: KNUST converts all single-sex halls into mixed halls Hall Conversion KNUST converts all single-sex halls into mixed halls

Recommended Videos

University Of Ghana: UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project University Of Ghana UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in
Bad Education System? We don’t have an education system – Adutwum Bad Education System? We don’t have an education system – Adutwum



Top Articles

1 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG contestants drownbullet
2 Hall Conversion Katanga alumni vow to fight conversion of KNUST hallsbullet
3 Education Degree holders not qualified to teach at SHS – GES warnsbullet
4 Profile All you need to know about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempehbullet
5 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
6 Senior High School WAEC releases 2018 WASSCE resultsbullet
7 National Service No reposting; stay wherever you are posted...bullet
8 Prize Winners Ghanaians top the world in ACCA examsbullet
9 Education GNPC Foundation 2018/19 Local Postgraduate...bullet
10 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
4 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
5 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Senior High School 6 things you should know before going to SHS
Boarding Grant Arrears CHASS begs government to pay boarding grants arrears
Free SHS Double-track system won’t fail – Akufo-Addo
Education Reforms New legislation to make education up to SHS compulsory- Akufo-Addo