“Promote The Spirit Of Reconciliation” –Akufo-Addo to new UEW VC


Prof Anthony Afful-Broni Professor Anthony Afful-Broni: “Promote the spirit of reconciliation” –Akufo-Addo to new UEW VC

The President said there is the need for reconciliation following the recent happenings in the University which disturbed all.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has urged the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Very Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, to reconcile all members of the university.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “it represents the surest route to success in the daunting task ahead.”

He was speaking at the investiture ceremony of the Very Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, as the 4th Vice Chancellor of the University, on Monday, 17th September 2018.

The President said there is the need for reconciliation following the recent happenings in the University which disturbed all.

“It is worth noting, however, that the stakeholders have acted within the confines of the law to ensure that this University has a substantive leadership in place to help it achieve the goals for which it was established. To all whose diverse efforts helped in restoring normalcy to UEW, you have the appreciation of a grateful nation.”

President Akufo-Addo said he was optimistic the new VC will steer the affairs of the university for the next 4 years without upheavals.

“His induction into office today is a mark of the trust that the Governing Council and Faculty of the University have reposed in him, and I am confident that this trust will not be broken. His wealth of experience, with decades of service to Church and classroom, makes him an appropriate person for this all-important assignment,” he added.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

