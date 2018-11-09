news

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), John Kumah, has described as worrying the constant reduction in numbers of students offering Business Studies in Senior High Schools.

Mr Kumah said that data from the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) indicates that very few students opted to offer Business studies as a course.

He added that the problem is getting out of hand since some heads of Senior High Schools are wondering whether to collapse their business departments because of the reducing numbers.

“I am worried. Go to our Senior High Schools and you will see that very few people are studying business. For Instance, the CSSPS data for the Eastern Region shows some schools recorded only four students interested in Business. The intake is low and this for me is a serious problem. We will have a problem in the future if care is not taken,” Mr Kumah stated.

Mr Kumah who was speaking at the launch of the Students Entrepreneurship Initiative (SEI) in the Ashanti Region, called on all stakeholders to get involved and take the needed action to ensure the nation does not lose critical workforce in the business sector.

He entreated parents to desist from discouraging their wards anytime they express interest in studying business.