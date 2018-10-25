‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat

news

The Scholarship Secretariat, which is one of the institutions earmarked for demolition to allow for the construction of the national cathedral believe their relocation is a blessing in disguise.

According to the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang they have been given the option to relocate to Ridge, Labone or around the Independence Square.

“We have been asked to pick out of the lot because of the strategic position that the scholarship secretariat plays in the development of our country.”

“The onus is now on us as a secretariat to choose from the three options that have been discussed and I hope that by the end of next week, we will be able to come out with where we want to go,” he added.

He said that they would not need much refurbishment at the locations presented to them.

In his view, the relocation “is a very great blessing in disguise and for us, we are very much elated about this.”

According to him the current office of the Secretariat does not communicate its mandate well enough.

But “we believe, will be able to communicate our brand and communicate it well,” from our new location.

Ghanaians criticised President Akufo-Addo for deciding to prioritise the construction of a national cathedral.

The President said “People will ask if it (national cathedral) is a priority. It is a priority among priorities. We’ll never find enough money to do everything we want to do. But we have to begin, and that’s what we have started.”

The government is providing 14-acres of public land for the project. Meanwhile, the Christian community is to fund the construction.

Some nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project have been asked to vacate to make way for the construction of the 5,000-seater capacity facility.

They are to move into temporary residential buildings pending the construction of some 21 new bungalows on the Second Circular Road – Cantonments in Accra.

These will be completed and handed over by January 2020.