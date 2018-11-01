Pulse.com.gh logo
Show students respect – UG VC tells lecturers

  • Published:
Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu play

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has said that lecturers of the university need to respect students especially after violent protests at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He was speaking at the official launch of 4th College of Humanities International Research Conference.

He said that visiting KNUST with the Asantehene and other stakeholders has taught him a lot and has also left him in shock.

READ ALSO: Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10

“Going to KNUST yesterday was a great lesson for me…to be honest we were shocked at the extent of the damage. So we picked great lessons and one of them being the fact that those of us in management and those of us teaching the students should try and look for innovative ways of engaging these students.”

“If you are a lecturer and you are teaching these students in the classroom, or in the laboratory, courtesy demands that you must show enormous respect to the students…we do not want what happened at KNUST to happen here at the University of Ghana…I will not sit for things to escalate,” he added.

Prof. Owusu, quickly added that the students must also learn to channel their grievances through the appropriate means. He said that resorting to violence is never the best option.

READ ALSO: UEW Impasse: University says Supreme Court has not reinstated Prof Avoke

“For you the students, the advice is that you use all possible means, all the internal mechanisms to address your grievances, you have no business going violent and destroying properties. Immediately we get the hint, I get the intelligence report that you are going, the university will be closed before you start your demonstration,” Prof. Owusu said.

The students of KNUST destroyed school properties during a demonstration against school authorities for oppression and brutalities. Subsequently, the school was closed down.

They are yet to resume after the school was closed down.

